Two Browns make the first-ever Players’ All-Pro team, while Nick Chubb finishes second

For years, the Associated Press had the only annual All-Pro list in the NFL. While that is still considered the official honor, we’ve seen spin-offs over the years, such as when Pro Football Focus does their All-Pro list. Starting this year, the NFLPA initiated the first Players All-Pro team. Former Browns center JC Tretter explained the voting process here.

When the list was first unveiled on January 11, two members of the Cleveland Browns were on the Players All-Pro list: Joel Bitonio at left guard, and Myles Garrett at defensive end. On February 2, though, the NFLPA listed the top-5 vote-getters at each position. That allowed us to see that Nick Chubb was voted second at running back, just behind Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders. The only other Browns player with consideration was Wyatt Teller, who came in fourth for the right guard voting.

Chubb and Jacobs each had nearly-identical seasons, so as much as it would’ve been nice to see Chubb with the top spot.

The thing that stands out here is that out of all the defensive positions, Cleveland only had one player (Garrett) ranked anywhere. The Browns are supposed to have potential top-tier players in the likes of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and John Johnson, but none of them were up there.

You can see the full Top-5 results per position for the Players’ All-Pro team here.