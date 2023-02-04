Kevin Stefanski, Cavs stars attend big local high school basketball game

While professional sports are revered in Ohio, it doesn’t stop at the professional level. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the biggest college brand in the state but a multitude of other universities get a lot of love and support locally as well.

Again, it doesn’t stop there in the great state of Ohio. High school sports are beloved and, often, well-supported around the state especially football and basketball. While Ohio doesn’t have the lore of Texas, the dedication to high school sports is similar (if not funded as greatly as down south).

We saw another example of that last night as St. Ignatius handed number one St. Edward their first loss of the season in a close 53-50 battle. The game on the court was huge, as St. Ignatius got revenge from an early season blowout loss, but it was off the court that drew a ton of attention.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was in the crowd for the game as were Cleveland Cavaliers star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland:

How many cities across this country could have their head coach of their NFL and NBA teams at a high school basketball game and enjoy unbothered?! @Browns @cavs shout out to @spidadmitchell & @dariusgarland22 for coming through! pic.twitter.com/0u3oLc3EFC — AJ Short (@CoachShort_AMDG) February 4, 2023

There are a lot of ways for professionals to show care and support for kids with this being a fine example. The three Cleveland stars brought attention to the game through their attendance but didn’t make a big deal of themselves (outside of a little security) in the process.

That is how support is done and it is great to see from Stefanski, Mitchell and Garland.