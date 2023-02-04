Senior Bowl 2023: TV time, how to watch and more

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place today in Mobile, Alabama.

The annual game provides another opportunity for NFL teams to evaluate some of the top college players before they head off to the annual Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis. The game was first played in 1950 at the Gator Bowl in Florida before moving to Mobile the following year, where it has remained.

Here is how to watch the game, plus some additional info on players and positions that might be of interest to the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft.

How to watch

What: Reese’s Senior Bowl

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Where: Mobile, Ala.

Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama

Teams: The National Team will be led by Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The American Team will be led by Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. This is the first year that full staffs from NFL teams will not be coaching in the game. Rather, coordinators and assistant coaches have been placed in elevated or different roles they currently hold to help them gain experience.

The Cleveland Browns are represented by quality control coach Ashton Grant, who is coaching wide receivers for the National Team, and 2022 Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow Israel Woolfork, who is coaching the quarterbacks for the American Team.

Rosters: American Team National Team

TV: NFL Network

The Players

There are several players to keep an eye on that might fit a need for the Browns, including Illinois safety Sydney Brown, Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV, Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White, Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle, Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson, BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

.@BadgerFootball DT Keanu Benton with the clean win in 1-on-1s. Benton’s hands and ability to block shed has been very impressive in pass rush drills so far pic.twitter.com/WAGgANWNt2 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2023

Position Previews

Dawg by Nature’s Barry Shuck has been our man in Mobile this week, so let’s get caught up on his position previews and daily diaries:

WR Jayden Reed showing off his see-yah speed.



Also did a nice job returning punts today. pic.twitter.com/6BaAZvAFpT — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 1, 2023

Not many pass rushers have gotten past Darnell Wright this week, but @CycloneFB edge rusher Will McDonald has a few win against him.



McDonald has been using his speed effectively against’s Wright’s outside shoulder, which set up this nice inside counter. Good week for McDonald pic.twitter.com/sHbN1sQfVA — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 1, 2023

Washington State’s Daiyan Henley was the standout in RBvsLB pass rush during the first practice for the National Team.



He made every rep look easy, showing off nice quicks and good hands.



Here, he utilized a nasty push/pull move and discards the RB. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/O9m05HsfTu — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) February 1, 2023

There is nothing else going on today and it is football, so you know you will be watching. Let us know in the comments which players you like and who you think the Browns should be focused on during today’s Senior Bowl.