Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/5/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • Browns improvement in 2023 dependent on just 3 prongs this offseason (Jared Mueller) - Three games, two of which the Cleveland Browns gave away and one that just should have never been won by a dome team coming into a bad weather game. That is how close the team was to being in the playoffs or at least having a winning record. Based on that, Cleveland doesn’t have a lot of improvement that they have to make in 2023 to make the playoffs and be a force.
  • Senior Bowl Interview: WR Jayden Reed (Barry Shuck) - Before Senior Bowl week, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was projected as a fourth-round selection. Now, good luck finding him past the middle of the second round. The reason his stock was so low is that in college, Michigan State did not feature him in the passing game. In fact, they had a minimal passing game and simply ran the ball on most downs.
  • Kevin Stefanski, Cavs stars attend big local high school basketball game (Jared Mueller) - While professional sports are revered in Ohio, it doesn’t stop at the professional level. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the biggest college brand in the state but a multitude of other universities get a lot of love and support locally as well. We saw another example of that last night as St. Ignatius handed number one St. Edward their first loss of the season in a close 53-50 battle. The game on the court was huge, as St. Ignatius got revenge from an early season blowout loss, but it was off the court that drew a ton of attention.
  • Senior Bowl Interview: TE Luke Musgrave (Barry Shuck) - What Cleveland Browns fans want is their own Travis Kelce. And one was found in Mobile, Alabama, at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.
  • Two Browns make the first-ever Players’ All-Pro team, while Nick Chubb finishes second (Chris Pokorny) - For years, the Associated Press had the only annual All-Pro list in the NFL. While that is still considered the official honor, we’ve seen spin-offs over the years, such as when Pro Football Focus does their All-Pro list. Starting this year, the NFLPA initiated the first Players All-Pro team. Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter explained the voting process here.

