Browns Pro Bowler suffers minor injury

The NFL changed the Pro Bowl format this year in an attempt to liven up the game and help take away even the slightest risk of a player suffering an injury in a meaningless exhibition game.

Unfortunately, that did not stop Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who limped off the Allegiant Stadium turf in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon after suffering a dislocated toe while competing in something called the Gridiron Gauntlet.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games, per source. X-rays came back negative. Garrett limped off the field in Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2023

According to NFL.com, the Gridiron Gauntlet is a “side-by-side relay race that will highlight players’ speed and agility as they climb walls, go under tables, navigate a tire run and push a blocking sled with a coach upon it.” It is basically an updated version of the obstacle course that was a highlight of The Superstars competition in the 1970s, for those old enough to get that reference.

Garrett was injured while competing against Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers.

The Browns confirmed the injury and also announced that X-rays on Garrett’s toe came back negative. While the injury is undoubtedly uncomfortable, Garrett, fortunately, did not suffer anything more significant and now has ample time to rest before offseason workouts commence in April.

Probably not what Cleveland wants to see. Myles Garrett limping off. pic.twitter.com/3lprj1kOpw — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) February 5, 2023

Garrett was part of a five-man team for the Gridiron Gauntlet along with teammates Nick Chubb and Joel Bitinio, who made it through unscathed.

Garrett, who was in the Pro Bowl for the fourth time, also participated in the dodgeball game during the Pro Bowl festivities.