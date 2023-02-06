Daily Dawg Chow 2/6: Myles dinged a little & David Bell working on separation

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Pro Bowler suffers minor injury (Thomas Moore) Defensive end Myles Garrett dislocated a toe while participating in something called the Gridiron Gauntlet at today’s Pro Bowl festivities.
- Defense not wanted? NFL might outlaw a basic form of tackling (Jared Mueller) Rules dictate how the game is played so defense need not apply
- Senior Bowl Interview: LB Daiyan Henley (Barry Shuck) Will the Browns draft a linebacker?
- Senior Bowl Interview: WR Xavier Hutchinson (Barry Shuck) Senior Bowl prospects show off their skills
- Senior Bowl Interview: WR Jayden Reed (Barry Shuck) Holy moly! This Senior Bowl prospect is electric
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns WR David Bell aims to be ‘the best player on the field’ and separate himself from the rest (cleveland.com) “With Brissett, he caught 20-of-27 targets for 169 yards, and with Watson, he caught 4-of-8 targets for 45 yards.”
- PFF’s Sam Monson believes the Browns biggest need is defensive tackle (Browns Wire) “Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz is known for his ability to coach and get the most out of defensive linemen.”
- 3 ex-Cleveland Browns who make sense coming home in 2023 (Factory of Sadness) “Each name we’re talking about should only come in if the team can get them on relatively inexpensive contracts, over a few years.”
- Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl standouts to watch as Cleveland Browns enter ‘Draft Season’ (Akron Beacon Journal) While the Senior Bowl generates much of the buzz, both games had several prospects whom the Browns have already begun the process of analyzing to the point of over-analysis.
- Insider: Browns could try to re-structure John Johnson III’s contract to retain him (Browns Wire) “It will depend, in part, on new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s evaluation of Johnson, but I think the Browns will try to restructure his contract to lower that number, and if the two sides can’t agree, they’ll either trade of release him as a June 1 designation, in which case they’ll save $9.75 million on the cap.”
