Pro Bowl recap, Day 2: Joel Bitonio busts through walls, Nick Chubb plays flag football

Last Thursday, Day 1 of the Pro Bowl skills challenges took place. The final events, as well as the flag football games, were Sunday evening. Here's a recap of how your Cleveland Browns were involved.

Myles Garrett Limps Off

As Thomas Moore of DBN reported yesterday, DE Myles Garrett limped off after he dislocated his toe during the Gridiron Gauntlet challenge. You can read more about Garrett's status here, but the important part is that X-rays came back negative and he should be fine.

The Rest of the Gridiron Gauntlet

Only five members from each conference participated in the Gridiron Gauntlet. It just so happened to be that three of the AFC's five participants were from the Browns: Garrett, RB Nick Chubb, and LG Joel Bitonio. We already know what happened with Garrett, but here is a clip of Bitonio bulldozing through walls in the first part of the competition, followed by his teammates:

The NFC wins the Gridiron Gauntlet!



: #ProBowlGames on ESPN/ABC

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/NmcOEacLjK — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2023

Bitonio was ahead when he passed it off to Garrett, and although Garrett wasn't as fast as Brian Burns, he actually also got the relay to Chubb before the NFC. A trip by Chubb in the tire run did him in, though, as he had to start over, which allowed the NFC to pull ahead.

Wyatt Teller Testing Camera Glasses

The NFL often likes to test possible technologies during the Pro Bowl, and Wyatt Teller was subject to one this year: camera glasses. Although we didn't see what the glasses looked like, you can see the clear footage shown from them here:

Chubb in the Flag Football Game

The last involvement for the Browns in the Pro Bowl was Chubb taking part in the flag football game. He got the first handoff, and also caught a dumpoff pass:

24 getting involved through the air#ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/R2De8YjpTz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 5, 2023

The flag football game wasn't as exciting as I had hoped, but overall the challenges of the week were entertaining.