Daily Dawg Chow 2/7: Cleveland Browns preparing for offseason

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Joe Woods gets another DC job in NFL immediately but there’s a catch (Jared Mueller) We... are as shocked as all of you
- Browns Mock Draft: All-Senior Bowl team (Barry Shuck) Numerous prospects at this prestigious event will fill needs
- ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round (Jared Mueller) The addition would make new DC Jim Schwartz very happy
- Daily Dawg Chow 2/6: Myles dinged a little & David Bell working on separation (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won’t Break the Bank (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns are going to have a decent amount of money to operate. Even if they attempt to go add another impact player, they may not be able to land one and the majority of the signings the Browns will make will be economical.”
- Can the Cleveland Browns really afford to replace Jedrick Wills this offseason? (Factory of Sadness) “It seems like the Browns can easily move on from Pocic with this system being very beneficial to centers, especially with the two All-Pros surrounding the spot.”
- Should the Cleveland Browns add another tight end? (Dawg Pound Daily) “There will be a surplus of quality tight ends on the market between Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram, Hayden Hurst, and Mike Gesicki, although I can’t believe that the Browns would pony up to pay any of them.”
- The top quotes about Joe Thomas and his sparkling career (clevelandbrowns.com) “Now, we’re taking a look at what his teammates, coaches and peers said over the years about his durability and dominance as time ticks down to Thursday’s reveal for the Class of 2023.”
- Data shows Browns WRs some of the slowest in the NFL (Browns Wire) “Anthony Schwartz was supposed to be the guy but struggled to see the field last season. Luckily for the Browns, this draft has plenty of vertical threats to choose from.”
