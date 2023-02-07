Browns sign DT to reserve/futures contract

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour on Tuesday to a reserve/futures contract.

The 6-foot-1 and 296-pound Dwumfour split time this past season with the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.

We have signed DT Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 7, 2023

Dwumfour was originally signed by the New York Jets in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. He was waived by the Jets at the end of the preseason that year, and eventually signed with the Houston Texans in October as a member of the practice squad.

Dwumfour appeared in 10 career games with the Texans, making one start, posting five tackles and a half-sack. The Texans waived him on December 7 — just three days after facing the Browns in a game where he played 21 snaps on defense and registered a quarterback hit — and the 49ers added him to their practice squad two days later. Dwumfour played two regular-season games with the 49ers, picking up two tackles and recovering a fumble.

Dwumfour began his college career at Michigan, where he played from 2016 to 2019, before transferring to Rutgers for his final season. Overall he played in 42 games and had 61 tackles, four-and-a-half sacks, and an interception.

The Browns now have 12 players signed to reserve/futures contracts. In addition to Dwumfour, the list includes:

WR Daylen Baldwin

WR Mike Harley Jr.

WR Marquez Stevenson

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

RB John Kelly Jr.

RB Nate McCrary

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

DT Roderick Perry II

DE Sam Kamara

LB Storey Jackson

S Bubba Bolden

The reserve/futures contract is a way for teams to retain players for off-season activities and training camp for the following year next without having to add the players to the roster until March.