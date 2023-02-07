Jed Wills 5th year option contract amount revealed

The Cleveland Browns could have another interesting offseason in front of them including a decision to be made on left tackle Jedrick Wills. GM Andrew Berry made Wills his first-ever selection in his role, the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Alabama tackle was lauded for his athletic ability and technical skill especially as a very young player coming out of college. While Wills has shown some signs of quality play, he hasn’t been able to put it together to live up to where he was drafted.

This offseason, Berry will have to make a decision about Wills’ fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The team has picked up the option on Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward. The option was added to the NFL’s CBA as a part of reducing rookie salaries but ensuring picks were well paid in year five.

Today we learned that Wills’ fifth-year option will be for $14.175 million as he will have reached the playing time criteria but without any Pro Bowl selections:

Fifth-year option totals for 2020 first-round picks have been distributed to teams. Here are the numbers for the four different categories—deadline to pick up the options is the week after the draft. pic.twitter.com/T0r91eEUvl — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2023

While Wills has not played well at time, including being the 59th ranked overall tackle (left and right) last season according to PFF, it is expected the team will pick up his option. It is just that difficult to find even average quality of play at the tackle position.

Teams have until late spring/early summer to make a decision about the fifth-year option for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL draft. Berry could choose to do so, or announce they will, as early as the NFL Combine at the end of the month.