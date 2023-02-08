Daily Dawg Chow 2/8: Browns sign a DL and Myles’ toe is just fine

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Free agency, trade or the draft - how should the Browns add a WR? (Thomas Moore) GM Andrew Berry should be looking to add another pass catcher for QB Deshaun Watson, according to The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond.
- Browns Ultimate Offseason: Free agency and Mock Draft (Jared Mueller) Taking a swing at a revamp Browns roster in 2023
- Regulations you should know about NFL footballs (Barry Shuck) Not just any prolate spheroid will do
- Pro Bowl recap, Day 2: Joel Bitonio busts through walls, Nick Chubb plays flag football (Chris Pokorny) The Gridiron Gauntlet put the Browns in the spotlight.
- Myles Garrett ‘all good’ after dislocating toe at Pro Bowl (ESPN) “Appreciate everyone checking in,” Garrett wrote. “We are all good over here. Go Browns.”
- Cleveland Browns Sign Former Michigan DT (Sports Illustrated) “In his career, Dwumfour has 13 tackles and a half sack to his name. By signing this specific contract with the Browns, Dwumfour will have the ability to work out with the team during the off-season.”
- Bargain shopping: 3 free agent veteran QBs Cleveland Browns could sign (Dawg Pound Daily) “Now Brissett is a free agent and will likely look to catch on with another team, where he potentially could be a starter. Ideally, it would be nice if he hung around Cleveland as he and Watson seemed to develop a good rapport as teammates.”
- 5 2023 NFL Draft prospects worth pounding the table for (Browns Wire) “However, with no first round pick, the Browns are going to have to land quality talent in the middle rounds to find significant contributors on rookie contracts.”
- Why I would not sleep on the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives some legit reasons for real optimism in 2023
