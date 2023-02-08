NFL unveils players invited to the 2023 Scouting Combine

The annual NFL Scouting Combine takes place again this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the combine running from February 26 through March 6.
On Wednesday, the NFL released the names of the 319 college prospects that have been invited to the event to showcase their talents and meet with the league’s general managers, head coaches and other key members of each team’s scouting department.
For the Cleveland Browns, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will be front and center as the Browns prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where they currently hold eight selections with their first pick coming in the second round at No. 42 overall.
The Browns are expected to address the holes at defensive tackle, and look to add some more talent at wide receiver and linebacker in the draft, so here are the invited players at those positions, along with information about when their respective position groups will be participating in workouts and interviews.
Defensive Linemen
The defensive linemen will have team interviews from February 27 to March 1, while their on-field workouts will take place on March 2.
Players invited to the combine include:
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (Senior Bowl Interview)
- MJ Anderson, Iowa State
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
- Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh
- Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (Senior Bowl Interview)
- Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
- Keondre Coburn, Texas
- Brenton Cox, Florida
- DJ Dale, Alabama
- Gervon Dexter, Florida
- YaYa Diaby, Louisville
- Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
- Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
- Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- KJ Henry, Clemson (Senior Bowl Interview)
- Dylan Horton, TCU
- Siaki Ika, Baylor
- Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
- Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (Senior Bowl Interview)
- Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Mike Morris, Michigan
- Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
- Myles Murphy, Clemson
- PJ Mustipher, Penn State
- Moro Ojomo, Texas
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
- Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
- Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
- Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
- Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Dante Stills, West Virginia
- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Colby Wooden, Auburn
- Byron Young, Alabama
- Byron Young, Tennessee
- Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Wide Receivers
The wide receivers will have team interviews from February 28 to March 3, while their on-field workouts will take place on March 4.
Players invited to the combine include:
- Jordan Addison, USC
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Jake Bobo, UCLA
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- Jalen Brooks, South Carolina
- Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi
- Jacob Copeland, Maryland
- Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
- Derius Davis, TCU
- Tank Dell, Houston
- Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
- Demario Douglas, Liberty
- Josh Downs, North Carolina
- Grant DuBose, Charlotte
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
- Antoine Green, North Carolina
- Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
- Malik Heath, Mississippi
- Elijah Higgins, Stanford
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Kearis Jackson, Georgia
- Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
- Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
- Jaray Jenkins, LSU
- CJ Johnson, East Carolina
- Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Charlie Jones, Purdue
- Malik Knowles, Kansas State
- Matt Landers, Arkansas
- Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
- Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
- Puka Nacua, BYU (Senior Bowl Interview)
- Joseph Ngata, Clemson
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- Justin Shorter, Florida
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
- Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
- Parker Washington, Penn State
- Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
Linebackers
The linebackers will have team interviews from February 27 to March 1, while their on-field workouts will take place on March 2.
Players invited to the combine include:
- Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
- Micah Baskerville, LSU
- Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Andre Carter II, Army (Senior Bowl Interview)
- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
- Jalen Graham, Purdue
- Derick Hall, Auburn (Senior Bowl Interview)
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State (Senior Bowl Interview)
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
- Shaka Heyward, Duke
- DJ Johnson, Oregon
- Andre Jones Jr., Louisiana
- Cam Jones, Indiana
- Eku Leota, Auburn
- Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
- Ventrell Miller, Florida
- Isaiah Moore, N.C. State
- BJ Ojulari, LSU
- Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
- Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- Noah Sewell, Oregon
- Trenton Simpson, Clemson
- Noah Taylor, North Carolina
- Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech
- Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
- Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
- Dorian Williams, Tulane
- Dee Winters, TCU
The NFL Network will broadcast live coverage of the Scouting Combine, including live drills for the various position groups.
A full list of the 319 invited players is available on NFL.com.
