NFL unveils players invited to the 2023 Scouting Combine

The annual NFL Scouting Combine takes place again this year at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the combine running from February 26 through March 6.

On Wednesday, the NFL released the names of the 319 college prospects that have been invited to the event to showcase their talents and meet with the league’s general managers, head coaches and other key members of each team’s scouting department.

For the Cleveland Browns, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski will be front and center as the Browns prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where they currently hold eight selections with their first pick coming in the second round at No. 42 overall.

The Browns are expected to address the holes at defensive tackle, and look to add some more talent at wide receiver and linebacker in the draft, so here are the invited players at those positions, along with information about when their respective position groups will be participating in workouts and interviews.

Defensive Linemen

The defensive linemen will have team interviews from February 27 to March 1, while their on-field workouts will take place on March 2.

Players invited to the combine include:

Wide Receivers

The wide receivers will have team interviews from February 28 to March 3, while their on-field workouts will take place on March 4.

Players invited to the combine include:

Jordan Addison, USC

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Jake Bobo, UCLA

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jalen Brooks, South Carolina

Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi

Jacob Copeland, Maryland

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Derius Davis, TCU

Tank Dell, Houston

Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Josh Downs, North Carolina

Grant DuBose, Charlotte

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Antoine Green, North Carolina

Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Malik Heath, Mississippi

Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Jaray Jenkins, LSU

CJ Johnson, East Carolina

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Matt Landers, Arkansas

Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma

Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi

Puka Nacua, BYU (Senior Bowl Interview)

Joseph Ngata, Clemson

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Rashee Rice, SMU

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Justin Shorter, Florida

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Tre Tucker, Cincinnati

Parker Washington, Penn State

Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Linebackers

The linebackers will have team interviews from February 27 to March 1, while their on-field workouts will take place on March 2.

Players invited to the combine include:

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Micah Baskerville, LSU

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Andre Carter II, Army (Senior Bowl Interview)

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Jalen Graham, Purdue

Derick Hall, Auburn (Senior Bowl Interview)

Daiyan Henley, Washington State (Senior Bowl Interview)

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Shaka Heyward, Duke

DJ Johnson, Oregon

Andre Jones Jr., Louisiana

Cam Jones, Indiana

Eku Leota, Auburn

Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Isaiah Moore, N.C. State

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Noah Taylor, North Carolina

Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Dee Winters, TCU

The NFL Network will broadcast live coverage of the Scouting Combine, including live drills for the various position groups.

A full list of the 319 invited players is available on NFL.com.