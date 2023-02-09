Daily Dawg Chow 2/9: Browns’ world keeping a close eye on Jedrick Wills

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- ESPN’s 2022 NFL draft redraft has interesting result for Browns (Jared Mueller) Only two rounds but Cleveland ends up with... one of their own
- Jed Wills 5th year option contract amount revealed (Jared Mueller) Browns have used the option four times since 2017
- Browns sign DT to reserve/futures contract (Thomas Moore) Club picks up Michael Dwumfour, who has played with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.
- Update on Myles Garrett’s Pro Bowl injury (Thomas Moore) Defensive end Myles Garrett dislocated a toe while participating in something called the Gridiron Gauntlet at today’s Pro Bowl festivities.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- A Wide Receiver the Cleveland Browns Should Target in the Middle Rounds of the NFL Draft (Sports Illustrated) “The size of Dell may force him to operate from the slot position, where he could still end up a very good player. He’s been primarily a slot player at Houston but has shown the ability to win outside as well.”
- One former player the Cleveland Browns should bring back (Dawg Pound Daily) “And the other safeties such as Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison were often injured and played inconsistent football.”
- Should The Browns Move On From John Johnson? (Browns Nation) “His Pro Football Focus score went from a 68.7 after 2021 to a 62.8 after this past season.”
- Should the Browns pick up the 5th-year option of Jedrick Wills? (Browns Wire) “We know his number will come in just over $14 million in 2024 if the Browns opted to pick up the option.”
- Which Browns are under-appreciated and under-utiltized? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier recognizes some players that don’t always get their due
