DBN Super Bowl 57 Pick’em for Browns fans

For Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Americans are expected to bet $16 billion [source]. That is a record-breaking number, and up 100% from last year’s game. No bets are necessary here, though, as we continue to build our DBN trophy case of champions. This is the twelfth year we are doing an official Pick’em for Browns fans.
Leave your predictions for the following in the comments. Use the copy-paste format to post and predict the final scores of each game.
- Kansas City @ Philadelphia:
- Which player will be awarded MVP?
Tiebreaker: What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach?
(Color Choices = Clear, Lime/Yellow/Green, Blue, Orange, Red/Pink, or Purple)
In the above, if you think the Eagles would win 23-20, you would write:
Kansas City @ Philadelphia: 20-23
Note: The winner will be determined by the order above, with more weight going to the first, then second, and then third criteria. In other words, if person #1 gets the winning team and final score correct and person #2 gets the winning team and MVP correct, person #1 will be deemed the winner.
Previous Winners
- Super Bowl LVI: Congrats to last year’s co-winners, a tie between Irish Brown and Aging Phenom, who both picked the Rams to win 27-20 and both picked Cooper Kupp as the MVP. Neither got the Gatorade color correct, though.
- Super Bowl LV: Aging Phenom, for correctly picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win. The final score prediction (31-28) was spot on for the Buccaneers, but not the Chiefs. He also correctly picked Tom Brady as the MVP.
- Super Bowl LIV: Unfortunately, with the comments section temporarily going away from the old system, I currently don’t have access to congratulating last year’s winner. When the comments return, rest assured that the winner will get their proper credit!
- Super Bowl LIII: BigTownBrown, although it wasn’t a year for anyone to brag. He correctly picked the Patriots to win, but no one even came close to the final score prediction of 13-3, and no one picked Julian Edelman to be the Super Bowl MVP. For the first time ever, I had to use the liquid tiebreaker, and BigTownBrown correctly picked blue.
- Super Bowl LII: metalgrinder, for correctly picking the Philadelphia Eagles and Nick Foles as the Super Bowl MVP. The final score of the game was 41-33. No one picked that on the dot, but metalgrinder came closest with a prediction of 34-30.
- Super Bowl LI: Browns MAINE-iac, for correctly picking the New England Patriots and Tom Brady as the Super Bowl MVP. The liquid bet was actually a push last year, so I went back to the closest score prediction since several people had the Patriots and Brady. The final score of the game was 34-28, and Browns MAINE-iac had it at 34-27.
- Super Bowl 50: Full Bred Dawg, for correctly picking the Denver Broncos and Von Miller as the Super Bowl MVP. He also correctly predicted orange as the color liquid to be poured on winning coach Gary Kubiak. Nobody got the final score correct, and there were several people who were all around 10-11 combined points from an accurate score.
- Super Bowl XLIX: troy145, for correctly picking the New England Patriots and predicted the final score exactly at 28-24. He did not pick Tom Brady as the MVP, but a shout out goes to Full Bred Dawg, who picked the Patriots, a score of 27-24, and Brady as the MVP.
- Super Bowl XLVIII: Red-Right-88, for correctly picking the Seattle Seahawks and was the closest to the final score, predicting 31-13. No one correctly picked Malcolm Smith as the MVP.
- Super Bowl XLVII: Alirenee, for correctly picking the Baltimore Ravens, MVP Joe Flacco, and was only off by four points with a predicted final score of 31-30.
- Super Bowl XLVI: Brownie’s Year, for correctly picking the New York Giants, MVP Eli Manning, and was only off by one point with a predicted final score of 20-17.
