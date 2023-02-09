DBN Super Bowl 57 Pick’em for Browns fans

For Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Americans are expected to bet $16 billion [source]. That is a record-breaking number, and up 100% from last year’s game. No bets are necessary here, though, as we continue to build our DBN trophy case of champions. This is the twelfth year we are doing an official Pick’em for Browns fans.

Leave your predictions for the following in the comments. Use the copy-paste format to post and predict the final scores of each game.

Kansas City @ Philadelphia: Which player will be awarded MVP? Tiebreaker: What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach?

(Color Choices = Clear, Lime/Yellow/Green, Blue, Orange, Red/Pink, or Purple)

In the above, if you think the Eagles would win 23-20, you would write:

Kansas City @ Philadelphia: 20-23

Note: The winner will be determined by the order above, with more weight going to the first, then second, and then third criteria. In other words, if person #1 gets the winning team and final score correct and person #2 gets the winning team and MVP correct, person #1 will be deemed the winner.

Previous Winners