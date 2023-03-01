Daily Dawg Chow 3/1: Browns will let go of John Johnson III

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- ‘The rules are flexible’ to help Browns to create salary cap space, GM says (Jared Mueller) Fans and media seem more concerned than Andrew Berry
- Report: Browns could have a new helmet in 2023 (Jared Mueller) We have very little other information
- Browns to play in 2023 Hall of Fame Game (Jared Mueller) Browns vs Jets was the expected game
- Browns see specific value in attending combine despite other teams skipping (Jared Mueller) The NFL combine has value to GM Andrew Berry
- Andrew Berry denies having age guardrail for prospects (Jared Mueller) Browns draft classes have been very young especially in top 100
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns to release John Johnson III as part of maneuvering to create cap space (Akron Beacon Journal) “After just looking at the roster and thinking about where we want to be in 2023, thought it would be the best move for the organization to really part ways,” Berry said.”
- Browns GM says restructuring Deshaun Watson’s market-shifting contract ‘could be on the table’ (Yahoo) “It could be on the table, but there’s a lot of flexibility in terms of what we can do,” Berry said.”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry says team is focused on ‘attack-style’ defensive front, so what does that mean for DTs? (cleveland.com) “I think that’s less really a function of size, to be honest with you,” he said.”
- Report: Cleveland Browns want to build new stadium, city has rejected offers for land (WKYC) “Last year, the Browns launched a feasibility study regarding the future of FirstEnergy Stadium, which was built in 1999. According to Prendergast, that study was completed earlier this month, but the results have yet to be made public.”
- Josh Gordon has hilarious response when asked about a Cleveland Browns reunion (Dawg Pound Daily) “Gordon looked serious for a second, before delivering a hilarious response — asking for a good realtor because he would be on his way back to Cleveland.”
