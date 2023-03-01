With staff changes, Kevin Stefanski discusses who will call offensive plays in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have seen a lot of chances on their coaching staff for the first time in HC Kevin Stefanski’s tenure with the team. Gone are defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. Also not in Berea this year are Chris Kiffin, Jeff Howard and Drew Petzing.

Callie Brownson moves full-time as the team’s assistant wide receivers coach, Alex Van Pelt will hold both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach titles and Bill Musgrave was brought in as a senior assistant.

Every year, Stefanski has indicated that he is open to not calling the offensive plays for the team. The change in AVP’s role and bringing on a veteran coordinator like Musgrave hasn’t changed his mind about who is best suited to do so for the team in 2023.

One of the first questions asked Stefanski at the NFL combine was about the play calling. He immediately responded with a one-word answer that he will once again be calling plays. (No one asked about Paul DePodesta’s role with offensive play calling.)

Stefanski is one of many head coaches who also calls plays for one side of the ball. While fans have had concerns about his ability in that role, perhaps the addition of Jim Schwartz (a previous head coach), Bubba Ventrone (expected to be a head coach in the near future) and Musgrave (who will assist Stefanski in a variety of roles) will make things easier on the head coach this season.

We will have more from our time with Stefanski over the next couple of days.