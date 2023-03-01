Free agency profile: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The Cleveland Browns have a problem at defensive tackle.

Basically, it would be nice to have a few who could actually play the position at even a respectable level.

In an offseason filled with priorities for general manager Andrew Berry, finding two (maybe three?) new players at the position is seemingly at the top of the list.

With that in mind, here is a defensive tackle that might just fit the bill.

Name: Dalvin Tomlinson

Position: Defensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 325 pounds

2022 Team: Minnesota Vikings

Stats: 2022: 13 starts, 42 tackles, 10 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 14 pressures, 19 hurries, 3 tackles for loss

Career: 93 games, 93 starts, 288 tackles, 37 QB hits, 13 sacks, 64 pressures, 86 hurries, 26 tackles for loss

PFF Grade: 77.1 overall, 63.8 vs. run, 79.1 vs. pass

2022 Contract: Final year of contract, $7.5 million

Fit with the Browns

Primarily utilized as a nose tackle early in his career, Dalvin Tomlinson has proved to be a versatile defensive lineman in recent years, with the Vikings using him as a three-technique.

Tomlinson’s biggest value to the Browns would be as a run stopper, and he has never missed more than five tackles in a season, has 55 tackles for loss or no gain since entering the league, and has posted a run-defense grade of 83 since 2017, according to Pro Football Focus.

While rushing the passer may not be his most notable trait, Tomlinson has never graded lower than 74 as a pass rusher, according to PFF, and he is coming off a career-best 79.1 grade this past season with the Vikings. He also draws double teams from opposing offenses, but with the attention paid to Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, Tomlinson could benefit from less attention and become a nuisance with his ability to provide an interior push into the opposing backfield.

Browns Players Signing Could Impact

Take your pick among the current defensive tackles on the roster and their corresponding PFF grades from last season in comparison to Tomlinson:

Taven Bryan - 60 overall, 58.6 vs. run, 61.3 vs. pass

Jordan Elliott - 40.4 overall, 33 vs. run, 59 vs. pass

Ben Stille - 62 overall, 57.1 vs. run, 66 vs. pass

Tommy Togiai - 37.3 overall, 37.8 vs. run, 53.7 vs. pass

Perrion Winfrey - 41.6 overall, 36 vs .run, 56.2 vs. pass

How Signing Could Impact the NFL Draft

No matter what the Browns do in free agency regarding the defensive tackle position they should still select one in the draft to keep building depth and increase their odds of finding some talent at the position.

Priority

High: As talented as he is, defensive end Myles Garrett can’t be a one-man gang on the defensive line, so it is time to get him some help, be it in free agency or the draft, or likely both. Tomlinson may not be the ideal size that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz seems to prefer, but the Browns are desperate for someone who can play the position, so exceptions could be made. And for those scoring at home, PFF estimates a deal for Tomlinson will be three years and $35.25 million, with $23.25 million in guaranteed money.