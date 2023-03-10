Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Is LB Anthony Walker Jr. the Browns’ top defensive free agent this offseason?

How and When He Joined the Browns: After spending the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts as a fifth-round pick, Walker signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Browns in 2021, and then re-signed on a 1-year, $4.25 million deal last season.

Productivity Level Last Season: In the first 3 games, Walker had 12 tackles and 2 passes defended. Pro Football Focus loved his performance in those first three games, having him as a Top-10 defender in the NFL. Unfortunately, he tore his quad in that Week 3 game against the Steelers, ending his season.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: I get hesitant about players returning from knee injuries, but I’m more optimistic about recovering from a quad injury. Walker was pretty solid for Cleveland in 2021, particularly in coverage, and was off to an excellent start to the 2022 season, looking like he could be in for a breakout season. Back in February, Cleveland.com did a lengthy interview with him, talking about his injuries and desire to return.

What the Browns Should Do: Coming off the injury, Walker would probably only get a $3 million deal again, but the upside seems worth it. I know I have been touting that returning players don’t matter so much when you have a new defensive coordinator, but I view Walker as the Browns’ top defensive free agent, and someone who could be had for a relative discount. Bring him back.

