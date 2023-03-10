Daily Dawg Chow 3/10: Browns about to go big in Free Agency?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns 3rd round compensatory pick becomes official (Jared Mueller) Cleveland officially has pick #98 in the 2023 NFL draft
- Browns two 5th-round picks move up a spot due to Texans’ Watson-related punishment (Jared Mueller) A lot to unpack in that headline
- Free agency profile: DL Dre’Mont Jones (Thomas Moore) The Browns need help on the defensive line and bringing Jones home could be one approach to take.
- Report: Browns have big names in mind in free agency; breaking down the list (Jared Mueller) 2023 NFL free agency could be an exciting one, once again, for the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 Free Agents the Cleveland Browns Should Bring Back (Sports Illustrated) “Just a couple of games in, Walker was playing at the highest level he had in his career. Through the first few weeks, Pro Football Focus had him graded pretty high at 82.7”
- The Browns Have Some Big Names On Their Free-Agent Radar (Browns Nation) “Moreover, Hargrave is already familiar with Schwartz’s style from their days in Philadelphia, so he would be a seamless fit.”
- 3 free agents the Cleveland Browns should avoid at all costs (Dawg Pound Daily) “It’s not likely they’ll be making a big splash but they still need to find several starting-caliber players.”
- The Browns are gearing up again to go big game hunting in free agency (kcentv) “The Cleveland Browns are once again gearing up to go big game hunting in free agency. Javon Hargrave is basically the perfect target for a JIm Schwartz defense.”
- What we learned from the Kevin Stefanski Pardon My Take Interview (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his perspective on what the Browns’ head coach had to say
