Browns have some level of interest in free agent OBJ

Possible and likely are very different words especially when you are talking about professional sports. Almost anything is possible in the NFL as the offseason begins to swirl but most things are unlikely.

One thing that didn’t even seem possible now, at least from one side, is. When Odell Beckham Jr. left the Cleveland Browns, it seemed like a burnt bridge that could never be repaired. The team asked him to stay home and then released him.

OBJ then caught on with the Los Angeles Rams and was having a great Super Bowl before tearing his ACL again. Rumors persisted much of last year that Beckham could return late in the season including the wide receiver taking tours with a number of teams.

Instead, the one-time biggest star at his position sat out the 2022 season.

Friday, Beckham hosted interested NFL teams in Arizona for a workout to prove that he was in shape and ready to go. Being a street free agent, someone who was a free agent when the season ended last year, he can sign with any team at any time.

A lot of teams were interested in seeing what the receiver can still do including, surprisingly, the Browns:

Teams represented at Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout in Arizona today included the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 10, 2023

Later, it was confirmed the New York Jets also attended.

While fans were angry in how Beckham handled his departure, many of his teammates came to his defense and there were reports Cleveland was interested in a reunion last year as well. John Johnson III, soon to be released by the Browns, even said he was coming back in an Instagram video.

Given his multiple knee injuries, lack of production in Cleveland and year away from any team, OBJ is likely to sign an incentive-laden deal. Due to that, it would be surprising if the Browns, where Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nick Chubb will get the ball a lot, will be the place he chooses.

The Jets, expected to get Aaron Rodgers in a trade, could be a nice fit as a veteran alongside Garrett Wilson.

Never say never in the NFL, maybe Beckham misses the fans of Cleveland, wants to make amends for the failures his first time around and wants to play with Deshaun Watson. It seems unlikely but the Browns attending his workout at least means it is possible.