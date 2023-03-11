Browns to host massive Buckeyes star on pre-draft visit

While NFL free agency kicks off in a couple of days, the NFL draft process continues on in the backdrop. Following the completion of the NFL combine, teams turn a majority of their focus towards veterans but the scouting departments’ focus continues to be on the incoming rookies.

For the Cleveland Browns, not having a first-round draft pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade creates some limits. The team does have eight selections in the 2023 NFL draft but just two in the first 100 picks including pick #98.

Part of the draft process is the use of official visits to the team’s facilities. What is generally called “top 30 visits,” they are not used just on top players. Teams are able to bring in an unlimited amount of local prospects. Teams also use the visits to gather information about players that could fall in the draft or could be targeted by division rivals.

According to a report, the Browns will use the local visit exception (incorrectly noted as a “top 30” here) to bring in Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones for a visit:

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source.



• Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Jones is a humongous prospect at 6’8” and 374 pounds. With his movement skills, especially at that size, Jones is expected to be drafted in the first round.

Cleveland extended right tackle Jack Conklin’s contract last season and are likely to pick up the fifth-year option on Jedrick Wills’ contract. With numerous needs around the team, selecting Jones is highly unlikely unless he has a massive fall from current expectations.

As reports come out about visits, it is important to note that each team uses them for different goals. Jones’ visit with the Browns is an information-gathering activity given the ability to bring him in as a local visit.