Browns reportedly have eyes for 6 receivers: 4 free agents & 2 trade candidates

While the Cleveland Browns defense continues to get the most deserved attention from fans and media, adding another receiver is something fans and media are also interested in. In today’s NFL, you can never have enough pass catchers.

The question for GM Andrew Berry is whether he can spend enough resources to make a deal happen. Robert Woods got $10 million guaranteed despite back-to-back down years. Berry is already spending big money on offensive weapons Amari Cooper, David Njoku and Nick Chubb along with QB Deshaun Watson’s big deal.

The team’s second receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones, could be in line for an extension this offseason after continued growth and free agency awaiting after the 2023 season.

In another free agency rumor/report from Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns do have their eyes on some big names:

Brandin Cooks - Trade

Trade Elijah Moore - Trade

Trade Adam Thielen - Free agency

Free agency Odell Beckham Jr. - Free agency

Free agency Mecole Hardman - Free agency

Free agency DJ Chark - Free agency

Of the six, only Hardman is expected to sign a relative bargain contract. There are very few good receivers in free agency, the draft lacks a lot of top-end talent and teams are always looking for more playmakers.

On top of Berry potentially being hesitant to spend big money on receivers, the receivers looking for a one-year, bounce-back deal like Beckham and Hardman, may choose someplace where they are not the third or fourth option on most plays.

As Cabot notes, players want to play with Watson including his former teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Cooks but making it work will be a tough job for Berry.

We have a couple of days that will be packed with rumors. Stay tuned as we try to keep you up to date on all of them.