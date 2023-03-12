Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/12/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL Free Agency: WR market thin, overpays likely (Jared Mueller) - Wide receiver Robert Woods became a free agent when the Tennessee Titans released him from his contract earlier this week. Friday, the Houston Texans swooped in to sign him.
- Free agency profile: Odell Beckham Jr. (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns need help at the wide receiver position. The wide receivers available in free agency may not be top-of-the-line players and the scarcity may drive up their price, but there is one veteran name out there that the Browns should have zero interest in bringing back to town.
- 3 free agents the Browns should avoid signing (Barry Shuck) - The Browns have needs all across the roster. Some groups are greater than others whereas there are a few units that look like they could stand pat - such as special teams, cornerback, running back, and offensive guard. But even in obvious need positions, there are players out there that on the surface might be an athlete on Cleveland’s radar. We are here to place a stop to that nonsense and avoid a crucial mistake.
- Denver report: Browns a threat to sign Dre’Mont Jones (Jared Mueller) - Whether he can get the kind of players he’s been connected to or not, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has many in the NFL believing he will make a splash when the league year opens next week. The Browns have been rumored to be pursuing safety Jessie Bates III, Javon Hargrave and a number of other top players in NFL free agency.
- Report: Jessie Bates III seeking contract ‘similar to Minkah Fitzpatrick’ (Jared Mueller) - Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III Bates’ name has been tied to the Browns much of the offseason partially due to him sharing an agent with Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson. We also know that Bates is expecting a huge contract. Just how big?
- Titans release 2022 Pro Bowl center, veteran could be an option for Cleveland (Jared Mueller) - For the Tennessee Titans, under new management, the salary cap led to center Ben Jones and a slew of other players being released.
- Browns have some level of interest in free agent OBJ (Jared Mueller) - Possible and likely are very different words especially when you are talking about professional sports. Almost anything is possible in the NFL as the offseason begins to swirl but most things are unlikely.
- Browns to host massive Buckeyes star on pre-draft visit (Jared Mueller) - According to a report, the Cleveland Browns will use the local visit exception to bring in Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones for a visit.
- Browns reportedly have eyes for 6 receivers: 4 free agents & 2 trade candidates (Jared Mueller) - While the Cleveland Browns defense continues to get the most deserved attention from fans and media, adding another receiver is something fans and media are also interested in. In today’s NFL, you can never have enough pass catchers.
Cleveland Browns:
- What I’m hearing about Browns in free agency. There will be at least one big move (Terry Pluto) - The big moves on the free agency front are supposed to begin leaking out late Sunday, or at least by Monday afternoon. Here’s what I’m hearing.
- Browns’ defense: Grading the positions ahead of free agency, 2023 NFL draft (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns are entering a crucial offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
- Callie Brownson, Browns assistant receivers coach, ready to ‘roll my sleeves up’ and work following historic promotion (cleveland.com) - Browns assistant coach Callie Brownson quietly keeps blazing a trail in Cleveland. But maybe more important to her than any accolade is rolling up her sleeves and simply doing the work.
- Everyone loves ‘Raymond’: Five things about new Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone (Beacon Journal) - It takes someone unique as a special teams coordinator to generate the kind of buzz that Bubba Ventrone has since the Browns hired him as their assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in late February.
NFL:
- No one wants to pursue the brilliant Lamar Jackson. Is that stupid or sinister? (The Guardian) - The Baltimore Ravens have left the door open for rivals to discuss terms with their star quarterback. But the market is suspiciously quiet.
- Bud Grant, legendary Minnesota sports figure and Vikings coach, dies at age 95 (startribune.com) - ud Grant, the most iconic sports figure in Minnesota history, has died at age 95. The Vikings released a statement Saturday morning saying, “We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95. We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news.”
- ‘Tee is a big part of what we do’: Can the Bengals keep Tee Higgins in 2023, beyond? (ESPN) - For the past two years, the Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed the luxury of having two of the NFL’s top young wide receivers. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have produced big plays when Cincinnati needed them. The NFL’s economic structure is built to stop teams from amassing several top players. Fitting new contracts for Chase, Higgins and Joe Burrow all beneath the salary cap is the primary challenge. But the Bengals want to find a way to keep Higgins as part of that offensive core for at least 2023, if not beyond.
- What the Panthers’ trade to No. 1 means for the rest of the NFL Draft (The Ringer) - We now know which team will make the first selection in April. But that’s about all we know.
