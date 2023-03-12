Browns re-sign backup cornerback on the eve of legal tampering

The murmurs on the even of NFL free agency opening with legal tampering are quiet but loud simultaneously. What can be believed? What can be put to bed as just rumors? We won’t find out, really, until Wednesday.

For the Cleveland Browns, most assume this offseason is a vital one for GM Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. After back-to-back seasons missing the playoffs, Browns fans expect a lot out of the team.

Those expectations are realistic given the talent and contracts paid out to the roster.

Who will Berry bring in to supplement the talent? Who will he retain from last year?

Late Sunday, we got word from the agent of cornerback A.J. Green that his client had signed to return to the team:

According to Jordan Schultz, it is a one-year deal for Green.

Green was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason but, unlike D’Ernest Johnson last year, is now under contract before another team could even submit an offer for him.

The Oklahoma State product was an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s played in 31 games for Cleveland producing seven passes defended, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 39 tackles. While those numbers may not pop off the screen, Green has played in just 318 snaps on defense so far.

With Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson at the top of the depth chart, Green slides in as the team’s fourth cornerback with Greedy Williams likely headed elsewhere in free agency. Just 24 years old, Green has been a decent cornerback when needed especially given his undrafted status.