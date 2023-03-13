Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Rumors, Signings, and More

Free agency officially begins for the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the teams in the NFL at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday — but the real news typically breaks when the legal tampering period starts. That period begins today at 12:00 PM ET.

We will have all of the Browns-related coverage on free agency here at Dawgs By Nature throughout the day. We will have individual posts about each free agent signing that Cleveland makes, or any other relevant news.

This thread will act as a “live blog” of sorts, with brief but important updates about the latest rumors, signings, or trades involving Cleveland or other NFL teams. You should also use the comments section as your free agency open thread! (Newest updates will be at the top of the live blog below)

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 1

6:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans, and welcome to free agency! Technically, free agency does not start until Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET. However, the real action often happens during the “legal negotiating window,” or as we like to call it, the “legal tampering period.”

That period will begin today at 12:00 PM ET (noon). If previous years were any indication, you’ll hear quite a few headlines from around the NFL of who has signed where.