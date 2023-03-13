Daily Dawg Chow 3/13: Big offseason begins for the Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns re-sign backup cornerback on the eve of legal tampering (Jared Mueller) Not a huge move but a depth piece remains for 2023
- Browns second in cash, not cap, spending in 2022 (Jared Mueller) Owner Jimmy Haslam is always willing to doll out the cash
- Browns should claim waived Vikings DB, former 3rd round pick (Jared Mueller) Cam Dantzler was college teammates with Martin Emerson
- NFLPA publicly bashes the Bengals, issue could impact Browns (Jared Mueller) Issues of workers’ compensation benefits lead to public statement
- Browns reportedly have eyes for 6 receivers: 4 free agents & 2 trade candidates (Jared Mueller) A whose who list of receivers in a weak market
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Dre’Mont Jones excited that his hometown Browns want to sign him; would be ‘crazy good’ to play with Myles Garrett (cleveland.com) “With teams allowed to pre-negotiate with free agents beginning Monday at noon, Jones will know over the next couple of days if he’s coming home.”
- Report: Browns interested in free agent LB Nicholas Morrow (Browns Wire) “Morrow has spent four seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and spent 2022 with the Chicago Bears.”
- Ideal Outcome of Free Agency for the Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “When looking at the middle of the line, it’s easy to see the force of Hargrave or Jones being immediate upgrades for Cleveland.”
- Options On The Table For Cleveland Browns At Wide Receiver (24/7 Sports) “Andrew Berry has some decisions on his hands starting in free agency that will have consequences for what the wide receiver room will look like not just in 2023 but in 2024 and 2025.”
- Should the Browns go after Jesse Bates? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers the former division rival having a role with us
