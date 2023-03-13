 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans to sign Browns free agent DE Chase Winovich

Cleveland sees their first free agent signing with another team.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans will sign DE Chase Winovich:

Winovich was acquired by the Browns last season in a trade with the New England Patriots. Cleveland gave up LB Mack Wilson. Winovich was expected to be a nice rotational pass-rusher to complement DE Myles Garrett, but a hamstring injury bother him in camp and early in the season. He ended up playing in 8 games for Cleveland, logging 20 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 pass defended.

With Jim Schwartz being brought in as the Browns’ new defensive coordinator, one of his primary tasks is going to involve re-tooling the defensive line. Therefore, it’s not a surprise to see that the Browns aren’t bringing Winovich back — and also, he gets to re-unite with a coach who had him in New England.

