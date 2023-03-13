Texans to sign Browns free agent DE Chase Winovich

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Houston Texans will sign DE Chase Winovich:

The #Texans are expected to sign former #Patriots and #Browns pass-rusher Chase Winovich, source said. Nick Caserio had him in New England, of course. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Winovich was acquired by the Browns last season in a trade with the New England Patriots. Cleveland gave up LB Mack Wilson. Winovich was expected to be a nice rotational pass-rusher to complement DE Myles Garrett, but a hamstring injury bother him in camp and early in the season. He ended up playing in 8 games for Cleveland, logging 20 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 pass defended.

With Jim Schwartz being brought in as the Browns’ new defensive coordinator, one of his primary tasks is going to involve re-tooling the defensive line. Therefore, it’s not a surprise to see that the Browns aren’t bringing Winovich back — and also, he gets to re-unite with a coach who had him in New England.