Browns reportedly bringing back LB Sione Takitaki

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly planning to bring back linebacker Sione Takitaki.

That is according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, who reports that a deal is expected to be consummated in the coming days and will be a one-year contract worth about $2.5 million.

Takitaki suffered a torn ACL in December of last season during Cleveland’s win against the Houston Texans. He was placed on season-ending injured reserve a few days later, one of four Cleveland linebackers who were sidelined by injuries during the campaign. (The others were Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, in case you forgot.)

Originally a third-round selection by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft, Takitaki has played in 57 games, making 29 starts, and totaled 203 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in his four-year career.

It is too early to tell when Takitaki will be available to see the field this fall given that his injury occurred so late in the season, but reports have been positive about his recovery and the Browns apparently are confident enough that he will be able to play at some point in 2023.