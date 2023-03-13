Browns reportedly retaining C Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns are keeping the offensive line together as the team has reportedly reached a deal with center Ethan Pocic.

Pocic and the Browns have reportedly agreed on a three-year contract that has a base value of $18 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson was the first to report the news.

Done deal for #Browns C Ethan Pocic to stay in Cleveland. He gets $18 million in base value on a three-year deal with more available via incentives. https://t.co/kTlbkE2R2j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Pocic was a low-key signing a year ago as a free agent, but stepped into the starter’s role after center Nick Harris was lost for the season with a knee injury in the first preseason game. Pocic went on to start 13 games, missing four with a knee injury, and finished the season as the No. 3 center in the rankings from Pro Football Focus.

He was also ranked fifth in the NFL at his position in pass block win rate (96.2 percent) and at No. 4 run block win rate (74.6 percent), according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The signing keeps one of the league’s top offensive lines intact for another season, with Pocic flanked by guards Joel Bitonio (No. 2 in PFF’s rankings) and Wyatt Teller (No. 18), and tackles Jack Conklin (No. 45) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 56).