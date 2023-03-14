Daily Dawg Chow 3/14: Browns retain Pocic and Takitaki, sign Okoronkwo and Tomlinson

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns reportedly retaining C Ethan Pocic (Thomas Moore) Cleveland brings back surprise starter from last year on a three-year deal.
- Browns reportedly bringing back LB Sione Takitaki (Thomas Moore) Deal will reportedly be for one year as Takitaki is still recovering from a torn ACL.
- Browns to sign first external free agent in Texans defensive end (Jared Mueller) Browns free agency: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is a pass rushing specialist on the upswing
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Rumors, Signings, and More (Chris Pokorny, JaredMueller, Thomas Moore, and Barry Shuck) Our live blog and free agency tracker for the Cleveland Browns will be going all day long, so make sure you continue to refresh this page for the latest updates!
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns land free agent DT Dalvin Tomlinson on four-year deal worth $57 million (Browns Wire) “The Cleveland Browns landed the massive upgrade to their interior defensive line that was so desperately needed.”
- Cleveland Browns Agree to Terms with Edge Rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Orange And Brown Report) “Okoronkwo receives a 9.5/10 grade from the OBR with a HIGH probability of pursuit. His mixture of relentless effort, surprising power, and ability to be effective in both phases should draw the Browns in heavily.”
- Odell Beckham Jr. Unlikely To Sign With Browns, Per Source (Sports Illustrated) “Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland during the 2019 off-season in a blockbuster move. Former General Manager John Dorsey and the Browns sent New York a first-round pick, a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers in exchange for the wide receiver.”
- 2023 Browns Free Agency Tracker (clevelandbrowns.com) “The next several days — and possibly weeks — will be full of news as the biggest players on the market choose their next NFL home.”
- Browns sign new EDGE rusher - Obo Okoronkwo (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ first free agent pickup of 2023
