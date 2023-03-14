 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns to sign former Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson

After losing out on Hargraves and Jones, the Browns finally get their guy at defensive tackle

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings

Just as it appeared the first day of the “tampering” period preceding free agency was drawing to an end, the Browns end up making a move for a big name defensive tackle after all. ESPN reports the deal to be worth $57 million, with $27.5M guaranteed. Multiple sources have indeed confirmed:

A few weeks’ back DBN’s Thomas Moore profiled Tomlinson in preparation for Free Agency, you should check it out:

Free agency profile: DT Dalvin Tomlinson

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Tomlinson will start on the defensive line along with Myles Garrett, yesterday’s free agent addition Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and unless another addition comes along most likely Perrion Winfrey. There’s still room to add another defender, such as former Charger Morgan Fox, but for now the defensive line looks much better than it did 24 hours ago.

