Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 2) - Rumors, Signings, and More

Day 2 of Cleveland Browns and NFL free agency, specifically the "legal tampering period," kicks off Tuesday. Will the Browns have any other tricks up their sleeve? Fans were getting anxious for much of Monday when other teams were landing the big-name defensive tackles, but then late at night, the team scored a win with DT Dalvin Tomlinson. That followed up a day of the team retaining C Ethan Pocic and signing promising DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, a pass-rushing specialist from the Texans.

Follow the live blog below for news and rumors regarding the Browns and free agency throughout the day! You can catch up on yesterday’s live blog here.

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 2

9:15 AM: We have some more specific contract details out for DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who the Browns agreed to terms with yesterday. -cjp

Ogbo Okoronkwo 3 years, $22.5M $12.49M gtd, $5.5M sign bonus, salaries $1.08M (gtd), $1.66M (gtd inj at sign, full if on roster 3rd day 2024 yr, $2.235M; $7.505M option bonus; $3M sacks, All-NFL base escalator 2025 lg yr, $4.25M 2024 gtd option bonus, $3.225M 2025 option bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

9:00 AM: It never fails seeing the Texans wind up with former Browns players. We know that DE Chase Winovich was signing there — and it was a 1-year, $2 million deal. So for that cheap of a rate, I’d say that Cleveland really showed no interest in retaining him.

The other former Brown they are signing is QB Case Keenum. He’ll get a 1-year, $6.25 million deal with the Texans. Some of these quarterbacks make a heck of a living off of being a backup. -cjp

8:56 AM: As of last night, the Eagles and Buccaneers are the teams showing interest in QB Jacoby Brissett, according to Aaron Wilson. The only backup quarterback on the Browns’ roster right now is Kellen Mond.

#Browns veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has drawn interest from teams, including #Buccaneers #Eagles others at start of #NFLFreeAgency, per league sources. Passed for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and rushed for 243 yards, two scores last season — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

7:23 AM: Glad we gave you some options because it looks like we will see another defensive lineman reportedly signing with the team sometime today if things go well: -Jared

Source: #Browns are not done adding help to the defensive line. The team will continue to hold talks with free agent defensive lineman and the expectation is they sign at least one more. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 14, 2023

7:15 AM: While we wait for more news and process a possible Mack Wilson return, we also provided you three defensive tackles that could be interesting for the Browns to add to the Tomlinson and Okoronkwo on the defensive line. -Jared

7:12 AM: What’s old is new again? Last night, Brad Stainbrook of ESPN Cleveland reported that LB Mack Wilson is drawing interest from several teams, including the Browns. Last year around this time, the Browns traded Wilson to the Patriots in exchange for DE Chase Winovich. Winovich will sign a reported deal with the Texans. -cjp

Source: LB Mack Wilson is drawing interest from Texans, #Browns, Patriots, and the Cowboys.



Talks between Cleveland and Wilson occurred today. pic.twitter.com/IhEIFtNPqN — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 14, 2023

7:00 AM: Good morning, Browns fans! We summarized Cleveland's Day 1 moves in the introduction to today's blog, but it's also worth reminding that we're still in the legal tampering period. While 99% of reported deals will go through, technically, the players can't put pen to paper until Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET. -cjp