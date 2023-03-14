10 non-DT free agents Browns should look to sign on Day 2 of “PreAgency”

Why stop now, Andrew Berry? The Cleveland Browns reportedly retained two of their own by bringing back center Ethan Pocic on a three-year deal and, reportedly, bringing back linebacker Sione Takitaki. Berry then added two defensive linemen with speedy edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and big DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

Earlier today we noted three (really four) other defensive tackles that could be fun additions to the team and really complete the makeover of the defensive line for new DC Jim Schwartz. Monday we gave you five players, including two that already signed, as a mock free agency before “PreAgency” started.

There are still a lot of other names at defensive tackle, like Sheldon Rankins, that didn’t make our post from earlier today. Could really see a new defensive line next to Myles Garrett next year.

With some salary cap space to work with, although we don’t have official numbers until after tomorrow, and other contracts that he could restructure, why would Berry stop now?

Here are 10 players, none defensive tackles, that we would like Cleveland to pursue. Obviously, they can only sign a couple off this list:

TE Foster Moreau - An athletic player, Moreau hasn’t made a huge impact on the stat sheet but could develop quite well if Deshaun Watson as the team’s second tight end.

TE Hayden Hurst - Likely to get paid more than Moreau, Hurst is more proven but tops out as a second tight end. His size (6'4", 250 pounds) could provide a redzone target for the Browns.

WR Mecole Hardman - A buy low, high ceiling type signing, Hardman is part of a mediocre wide receiver class in both free agency and the NFL draft. He can take the top off the defense but also has some quickness to create separation.

WR Trent Sherfield - A lesser-known name on the list, Sherfield was a part of our mock free agency piece as murmurs have spread of mutual interest between the player and team.

FS Juan Thornhill - Getting a safety to replace John Johnson III is really important and Thornhill, like his Kansas City teammate Hardman, could come at a discounted price compared to other deals.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. - Teams and teammates love him, Browns fans, deservedly, do not. If OBJ isn't going to get paid what he wants, perhaps the redemption story in Cleveland is what he chooses.

FS Julian Love - A safety that could return to the New York Giants, Love is versatile and would help as a nickel cornerback as well.

LB Anthony Walker Jr. - An important leader on the team, with added beef in front of him on the defensive line, he could thrive.

DE Frank Clark - With the lighter Okoronkwo already added Clark can give the team a bigger framed veteran to finish off the edge room. Clark, a Cleveland native, should come cheap enough and provide important depth to the whole defensive line.

WR Parris Campbell - Why not finish off the list with another player with Ohio ties as the former Ohio State Buckeyes speed receiver could come on board and help create an explosive offense?

Obviously, a lot of overlap at positions, if you could pick one receiver, one tight end and one safety, which would you choose? Adding Walker and Clark to that group would make for a heck of an offseason and really open up options in the NFL draft.