Early grade is in: Browns having a very good offseason so far

Day two of “PreAgency” has been quite slow around the league. NFL free agency technically doesn’t start until Wednesday but after a lot of moves on Monday, Tuesday has been quite quiet.

Besides the Darren Waller trade, bigger names and deals seem to be hung up on Aaron Rodgers’ future. Does he want to play? Does he want to play for the New York Jets? Can the Green Bay Packers and Jets agree on a trade? What will Rodgers’ contract be?

For the Cleveland Browns, the first day of “PreAgency” was successful. Retaining center Ethan Pocic and LB Sione Takitaki while adding edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and DT Dalvin Tomlinson was a great start.

The team should not be done with another defensive lineman, a wide receiver, a free safety and a tight end still likely additions to the team.

While many outlets give individual grades on moves made by teams, analyst Kevin Cole puts moves in perspective compared to the rest of the league using data. When including draft capital, which the Browns have very little, GM Andrew Berry has improved his team or can improve his team in the NFL draft the eighth most of any front office:

Chicago and Houston lead the way with draft capital and some big spending combining for big improvements. The two teams also had two of the worst rosters in the NFL last year.

With only two picks in the first three rounds and their first not coming until pick #42, the Browns need to make improvements in any way they can this offseason. Given how bad their defensive line was last year, adding Okoronkwo and Tomlinson will be huge additions.

Cole continually updates his chart as moves are made. The above chart was completed following the Waller trade early afternoon on Tuesday. We will take a look at where Berry’s moves stand later in the week to see what has changed.