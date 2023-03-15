Daily Dawg Chow 3/15: Day 2 of PreAgency slow going for Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Early grade is in: Browns having a very good offseason so far (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency + draft value = Top 10 for Browns!
- Adding to Tomlinson, 3 defensive tackles Browns could sign (Jared Mueller) Can the Browns add another starter to the DL in NFL free agency?
- Late Monday night news: Browns to sign big defensive tackle (Ezweav and JaredMueller) NFL free agency has been active for the Browns with Dalvin Tomlinson set to join
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (Dawgs By Nature Staff) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 things to know about new Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (WKYC) “Okonronkwo’s parents, Benson and Augusta, were both Nigerian immigrants who envisioned their son pursuing a law or medical degree.”
- Breaking Down The Dalvin Tomlinson Contract with the Cleveland Browns (Orange And Brown Report) “On Monday defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson signed for the Cleveland Browns in a deal worth $57m. The contract was reported by Pro Football Talk.”
- What Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson Bring to Browns Defensive Line (Sports Illustrated) “Schwartz wants the defensive line to be the focal point of the defense in terms of play destruction. He lines his edge rushers up as far outside as he can without sacrificing defensive timing.”
- Browns Player Releases Statement After Signing With Texans (Browns Nation) “And even though his brief stint in Cleveland was marked with an injury, he was still thankful to the fans on social media.”
- What else do the Browns need to add in Free Agency? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reviews what’s left for the Browns to accomplish before the draft
