Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 3) - Rumors, Signings, and More

Day 3 of Cleveland Browns and NFL free agency, and with this being Wednesday, that also means that the new league year "officially" begins at 4:00 PM ET today. That's when free agents can sign on the dotted line with their new teams, start doing interviews, etc. Day 2 of free agency may have been relatively quiet for Cleveland, but today should be a bit busier.

You can catch up on yesterday's live blog here.

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 3

9:00 AM: Yesterday we shared how well the Browns were doing compared to other teams in the league, the signing of Dalvin Tomlinson is a big reason for that. Compared to a “replacement level player” or average defensive tackle, Tomlinson is great against the pass and good against the run:

Found my second mistake. Forgot to add Byron Murphy to the Vikings. They're still in the negative, but not last anymore. Peterson is the projection most will disagree with, but his coverage grade and "when targeted" metric were solid last year pic.twitter.com/h8SgCBumW3 — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) March 15, 2023

8:30 AM: A receiver and special teams player that some thought would follow Bubba Ventrone from Indianapolis to Cleveland is sticking around with the Colts on a reported two-year contract:

WR Ashton Dulin is returning to the Indianapolis Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

7:00 AM: We begin today with sort of how we began yesterday's live blog: a Mack Wilson update. According to Brad Stainbrook, yesterday, the Browns and Texans both had "healthy discussions" with Mack. (Again, though, what is it with the Texans and former Browns players?!)