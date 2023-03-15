 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 3) - Rumors, Signings, and More

Day 3 live tracker for the Cleveland Browns features the actual start of NFL Free Agency.

By Chris Pokorny, JaredMueller, Thomas Moore, and Barry Shuck
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Day 3 of Cleveland Browns and NFL free agency, and with this being Wednesday, that also means that the new league year "officially" begins at 4:00 PM ET today. That's when free agents can sign on the dotted line with their new teams, start doing interviews, etc. Day 2 of free agency may have been relatively quiet for Cleveland, but today should be a bit busier.

Follow the live blog below for news and rumors regarding the Browns and free agency throughout the day! You can catch up on yesterday’s live blog here.

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 3

9:00 AM: Yesterday we shared how well the Browns were doing compared to other teams in the league, the signing of Dalvin Tomlinson is a big reason for that. Compared to a “replacement level player” or average defensive tackle, Tomlinson is great against the pass and good against the run:

8:30 AM: A receiver and special teams player that some thought would follow Bubba Ventrone from Indianapolis to Cleveland is sticking around with the Colts on a reported two-year contract:

7:00 AM: We begin today with sort of how we began yesterday's live blog: a Mack Wilson update. According to Brad Stainbrook, yesterday, the Browns and Texans both had "healthy discussions" with Mack. (Again, though, what is it with the Texans and former Browns players?!)

