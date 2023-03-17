Daily Dawg Chow 3/17: Cleveland Browns add Trystan Hill to rebuilt defensive line

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns continue to add depth to their defensive line with former 2nd round DT (Jared Mueller) Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst are potentially helps additions in NFL free agency for the Browns
- Browns make Juan Thornhill signing official (Thomas Moore) Cleveland inks a safety with playoff experience to take over the backend of the defense.
- Browns taking the leash off docuseries (Thomas Moore) Team will rebrand the popular Building the Browns into Unleashed starting this month.
- Browns fans, meet “The Renaissance Man”: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (Barry Shuck) NFL Free Agency brought the Browns what they need in Dalvin Tomlinson
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 5 things to know about new Browns S Juan Thornhill (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns completed another big transaction to their defense Thursday by agreeing to terms with S Juan Thornhill, who had been a steady contributor to a Super Bowl-winning squad his first four seasons in the league.”
- Decent Chance Kareem Hunt Remains with Browns in 2023, Source says (Sports Illustrated) “Unfortunately for Hunt, the market he was hoping for is yet to form and with several running backs coming off the board early in free agency, it’s leaving a lot of uncertainty around the 27-year-old tailback’s future.”
- Breaking Down The Pocic & AJ Green Contracts with the Cleveland Browns (24/7 Sports) “The Cleveland Browns have re-signed two of their own players in Ethan Pocic & AJ Green, here are their deals with the team.”
- Browns Miss Out In Pursuit Of Former LB (Browns Nation) “The Browns had joined the Houston Texans and New England Patriots by talking with Mack Wilson.”
- CB Greedy Williams departs Cleveland, signs with Eagles (Browns Wire) “Dealing with a great deal of injury throughout his stint in Cleveland, including a shoulder stinger that sat him out the entire 2020 year, Williams never found a consistent pathway to the field.”
- Browns sign two more DT’s (Youtube) Quincy Carrier weighs in on some of the Browns’ recent moves
