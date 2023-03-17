Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Day 5) - Rumors, Signings, and More

We are now on Day 5 of NFL Free Agency for the Cleveland Browns, and also the third day of the new league year. Lower-level moves are still being made, as seen on Thursday when Cleveland added a couple more depth players.

Follow the live blog below for news and rumors regarding the Browns and free agency throughout the day!

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Day 5

4:50 PM: The direction it seemed headed all day, TE Jordan Akins has signed with the Browns according to his agent. Initial contract details and a couple of highlights from Deshaun Watson to Akins in Houston are included in the write-up.

2:25 PM: As Akins looks like he might be on his way toward signing with the Browns, TE Donald Parham is returning to his former team:

Tight end Donald Parham is re-signing with the #Chargers, agent Safarrah Lawson confirms. Another option for Justin Herbert in the fold. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2023

2:05 PM: It looks like Akins visit with the team is going really well and should lead to a signing soon:

#Browns visit with #Texans free agent tight end Jordan Akins going very well, per a league source. Akins is a strong fit for their offense and already has great chemistry with Deshaun Watson. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2023

12:09 PM: A shifty, slot receiver with return ability, Isaiah McKenzie could be of interest to Cleveland depending on if they think Jakeem Grant can play on offense or not and, of course, price. McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns last year as a tertiary or lower option in Buffalo’s offense:

12:08 PM: Another tight end option now on the market but one that may be beyond his “good by date” turning 32 this year. Cameron Brate had just 20 catches for 174 yards last season in 11 games with Tom Brady:

The #Bucs released TE Cameron Brate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

11:40 AM: We noted the tight end market could open up soon, now we have Jordan Akins reportedly visiting Berea. Akins played with Deshaun Watson in Houston:

Free-agent TE Jordan Akins is visiting the #Browns, per source. Akins had 37 catches and a career-high five TDs last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

11:30 AM: Former Browns LB, who returned at the end of last season, Tae Davis is signing with Atlanta. A great special teams player:

The #Falcons continue their free agency shopping spree on defense, adding linebacker Tae Davis, per his agents @davidcanter @nessmugrabi and @brian_mcintyre. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

10:38 AM: Cincinnati made a splash on the offensive line but now has a disgruntled player. With La’El Collins recovering from a knee injury that could keep him out to start the season, did the Bengals get better to get worse?

In the wake of the Orlando Brown signing, #Bengals OT Jonah Williams has requested a trade through his agent Ryan Tollner, sources say. Just 25 years old with 47 career starts at LT protecting Joe Burrow, Williams becomes the top tackle available if Cincy is willing to move on. pic.twitter.com/miTcjVjCtG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

10:30: TE Mike Gesicki is signing a one-year deal with New England. Perhaps this opens up a stagnant tight end market with players like Dalton Schultz at the top and other, like Foster Moreau and Donal Parham, out there as well.

#Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with TE Mike Gesicki, source says. He stays in the AFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

8:45 AM: With the first wave of free agency in the books, we’ve promised you a weekly Browns mock draft and we will keep our promise. A lot of talent added that can help now and in the future, doubling up on some of the positions already addressed in free agency and some that have not, yet, been.

7:15 AM: Per Joel Corry of CBS Sports, a lot of Browns players have contract-related things that kick in today. That includes:

$10 million of edge rusher Myles Garrett’s $17 million 2023 base salary is already fully guaranteed. The last $7 million is completely secure.

$1.024 million of cornerback Denzel Ward’s $15.324 million 2024 base salary, which was guaranteed for injury at signing, is already fully guaranteed. The remaining $14.3 million becomes fully guaranteed.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin’s injury-guaranteed $12.15 million 2023 base salary is fully guaranteed. His injury-guaranteed $12.85 million 2024 base salary is fully guaranteed.

Tight end David Njoku’s $12.5 million injury-guaranteed 2023 base salary, of which $4.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing, becomes fully guaranteed. The $3 million of his $13 million 2024 base salary that was guaranteed for injury is completely secure.

Conklin and Njoku’s 2023 base salaries reduce to $1.165 million and $4.5 million, respectively, with $10.985 million and $8 million payments by the 15th day of the league year (March 29) to pick up options for dummy 2027 contract years.

7:00 AM: Good morning again, Browns fans, and Happy St. Patrick's Day! In case you missed it, late last night, CB Greedy Williams was reportedly signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former second-round pick never panned out, but Cleveland still has a pair of former first-round corners as their starters.