Weekly Browns Mock Draft: After the first wave of free agency

NFL free agency is far from over with a ton of receivers, tight ends, running backs and other positions still waiting to get pulled off the market. The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of moves so far but still have some areas where they can address need.

The additions of DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo adds two starters to the defensive line. The Browns hope either or both Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill will be contributors on the defensive line as well.

Bringing in FS Juan Thornhill and bringing back LB Sione Takitaki continued Cleveland’s build of their defense. CB AJ Green’s return helps with the departure of Greedy Williams.

For now, re-signing center Ethan Pocic is the lone move on the offensive side of the ball but it was an important one.

We promised you weekly mock drafts so, despite free agency likely impacting these decisions as early as today, we wanted to bring you another one after the first wave of free agency.

For today’s Browns mock draft, we used Pro Football Focus’ Mock Draft Simulator:

Trade

By the time Cleveland was on the clock, there were a large number of similarly valued defensive line and wide receivers still sitting there. With even fewer picks next year, trading back to add another fourth-rounder while getting another third and fifth in 2023 was too much to pass up.

Browns trade pick #42 to Dallas for picks 58, 90, 162 and a 4th-round pick in 2024

Second Round

DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Our Barry Shuck sat down with Adebawore at the Senior Bowl, before he had a great NFL combine and pro day. A versatile player who can play outside and in, Cleveland would create some versatility on their line and allow Myles Garrett to rest a little more. Adebawore could rise up the draft boards but his somewhat tweener status is likely to keep him as a mid-second-round selection

Third Round

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Scott wants to play for his hometown team and fills an immediate need while creating exciting opportunities for the future. He needs some development but is a great after-the-catch player and could step in as the team’s third or fourth receiver from day one.

LB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

The third round became the Cincinnati round as the slightly undersized Pace is a great use of having a second third-round pick. Pace will help immediately on special teams, still important in the NFL, and can provide depth in case of injury at linebacker as a rookie.

Fourth Round

RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Vaughn falls because he is undersized but a highly productive player who is great at running routes, using his stature to hide behind offensive linemen and strong enough to slip between the tackles and not get knocked around.

CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

“My guy” in this draft, Clark gives the team a slot corner with a competitive nature and determination to beat his man. That attitude will also help on special teams as a rookie.

Fifth Round

TE Davis Allen, Clemson

Until Cleveland adds another tight end, getting one in the draft is important. Allen may never be a starter but he has the size and straight-line speed to be impactful at times either in the redzone or up the seam. Here in the fifth round, adding a #2 tight end is good value.

NT Keondre Coburn, Texas

This is where decisions earlier in the draft impact decisions now. If an interior defensive lineman was drafted first, Coburn would just be one too many. In this case, we get the team’s future at nose tackle in the fifth round. A hulking player with great strength and good athleticism, learning from Tomlinson will be helpful as well.

FS Quindell Johnson, Memphis

With John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison Jr. both likely out the door, adding another safety to the mix will be helpful, especially one who can play free behind Thornhill. Johnson can be that type of player and, like others, can help on special teams right away.

Sixth Round

OL Atonio Mafi, UCLA

With extra selections, adding to the offensive line is a smart way to go. Hjalte Froholdt moved on to Arizona and it will be interesting what Nick Harris’role will be next year. Mafi is an interior lineman that can compete for a backup spot in 2023.

Seventh Round

WR Puka Nacua, BYU

While there are other players on this list that you might say “he won’t be there when they draft,” Nacua is a player I think should go much higher than this including into the fourth round. A YAC expert, Nacua can make plays with the ball in his hands. Having, potentially, too many receivers is a fine problem to have.

Free agency is about filling holes, the draft is about filling the future. Here we give the Browns players who can help right away but also can fit what the team might need in two to three years as well.