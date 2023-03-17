Browns sign Watson’s former tight end according to his agent

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves this offseason. The official count is seven signings with at least one other now unofficial. Of those seven signings, just one was for the offense, bringing back center Ethan Pocic.

At some level, it makes sense that the balance is skewed to the defense given the struggles on that side of the ball last year. On the other hand, it is an offensive-leaning league and QB Deshaun Watson will need some help to live up to his contract and expectations.

As we shared earlier in our tracker, the Browns had Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins in for a visit today. Akins and Watson played together in Houston but the tight end had his best year in 2022. According to the tight end’s agent, he’ll reunite with his former QB:

According to Aaron Wilson, the deal is a two-year deal worth a maximum of $5.2 million.

In five seasons in Houston, Akins caught 151 passes for 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he broke out with 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns.

Here we see the connection between Watson and Akins connecting for a couple of touchdowns, first in the redzone:

Time for the #Browns to reunite the Watson ➡️ Akins partnership



I would love to see him in Cleveland as their second tight end!



I breakdown all 36 unrestricted FA TEs here: https://t.co/uegTlfFoM4pic.twitter.com/p9WTjx2Umh — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) February 6, 2023

Here we see it in a scramble drill:

Watson escape sack TD to Akins vs Chargers pic.twitter.com/efkWdmSQPn — Rockets Capital (@Rocketscapital1) February 26, 2022

Akins will be 31 next year but provides Cleveland with a redzone threat at 6’4” and over 240 pounds. With David Njoku at the top of the depth chart, Akins can slide in as the team’s second tight end, splitting time with Harrison Bryant most likely.