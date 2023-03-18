Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/18/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Donovan Peoples-Jones gets huge ‘Performance-Based Pay’ bonus from 2022 season (Jared Mueller) - The NFL announced the top 25 players who earned performance-based based distributions for 2022 and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is cashing in.
- Browns earning positive marks for Ogbonnia Okoronkwo signing (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has not made any of the “bold moves” in free agency that dominate headlines, but he has still been doing solid work. There is one move, however, that has drawn some national praise and that is the signing of defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
- Weekly Browns Mock Draft: After the first wave of free agency (Jared Mueller) - We promised you weekly mock drafts so, despite free agency likely impacting these decisions as early as today, we wanted to bring you another one after the first wave of free agency.
- Browns sign Watson’s former tight end (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns had Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins in for a visit today. Akins and Watson played together in Houston but the tight end had his best year in 2022. According to the tight end’s agent, he’ll reunite with his former quarterback.
Cleveland Browns:
- Juan Thornhill knows what it takes to win Super Bowls, and sees ‘all of the pieces’ in Cleveland (Browns Zone) - Juan Thornhill packed his Super Bowl expectations when he left Kansas City for Cleveland.
- Browns defensive depth chart: How free-agent additions fit and what priorities remain (The Athletic) - Five days into free agency, let’s take a look at a way-too-early and very-much-in-pencil defensive depth chart for the Cleveland Browns that includes a brief dive into how the new players might fit, which 2022 players might find themselves on the roster bubble and where the Browns will likely go later in free agency and in next month’s draft to add more depth to a defense that pretty obviously still needs more depth.
- Newest Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson sees ‘great friendship blossoming’ with Myles Garrett (Beacon Journal) - Dalvin Tomlinson doesn’t fit into one category. Tomlinson may be known by many as the newest Browns defensive tackle. However, that’s just scratching the surface of what he’s really about.
NFL:
- Jonah Williams requests trade from Cincinnati Bengals after Orlando Brown signing (cincinnati.com) - Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade following the acquisition of Orlando Brown in free agency, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- Julian Love agrees to 2-year, $12M deal with Seahawks (ESPN) - The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with former New York Giants safety Julian Love, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- New Jets WR Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers impacting his career: ‘He’s a big reason why I’m here’ (NFL.com) - Newly signed Jets receiver Allen Lazard is expected to rejoin Aaron Rodgers in New York, assuming the trade for the four-time MVP is consummated. In his introductory news conference Friday after inking a four-year, $44 million pact, Lazard credited Rodgers with elevating his career after going undrafted in 2018.
- Aaron Rodgers said he wanted clarity. What he really wanted is control. (The Ringer) - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has frequently complained about the processes in Green Bay and the lack of context in the media. But his own side of the story shows that not all narrators are reliable.
- Raiders introduce Jimmy Garoppolo as new QB (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The Raiders and Jimmy Garoppolo have officially finalized a contract deal, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday morning.
Loading comments...