Cleveland Browns Free Agency Live Blog (Weekend) - Rumors, Signings, and More

We have reached the weekend of Cleveland Browns free agency, otherwise known as Day 6 and Day 7.

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Weekend (Day 6 and 7)

2023 Browns Free Agency Live Blog - Weekend (Day 6 and 7)

11:13 AM: One position the Browns are still looking to address is linebacker. It doesn’t sound like they will make a huge splash at the position, but they want a veteran on the cheap side:

#Browns have been in the market for a linebacker for a few days now. Team is looking to bring a veteran in at the minimum. I’d assume that’s the next spot filled.



11:00 AM: In salary cap news, we just posted a story on Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, TE Harrison Bryant, and DT Jordan Elliott each earning a proven performance escalator (PPE). Check out the article to see why they earned additional money in their base salary for 2023, but a player like S Grant Delpit — taken in the same draft class — did not.

9:45 AM: To kick off your morning reading digest, be sure to check out the in-depth pieces that Barry Shuck has already put together about two of the Browns’ key free agent signings: DT Dalvin Tomlinson and S Juan Thornhill. Like, why was Tomlinson nicknamed, “The Renaissance Man?” Or why the Chiefs couldn’t re-sign Thornhill despite his good play.

9:30 AM: A year ago, the Browns acquired QB Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, a move that drastically changed the shaping of the franchise, and the results of which are still to be determined. The team shifted from QB Baker Mayfield as their franchise quarterback and went all-in on Watson. To a degree, some of the moves the team didn’t make last offseason (i.e. shoring up the defensive line) could have been because Andrew Berry and company felt that 2023 was the right year to make those type of investments — especially since they had mortgaged many of their top draft assets in the coming years.