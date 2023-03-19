Browns reportedly retain a special teams player

The Cleveland Browns made a move to retain one of their special teams players on Sunday by reportedly re-signing linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $1.23 million, with $500,000 in guaranteed money, according to Houston-based NFL writer Aaron Wilson.

#Browns re-signed Jordan Kunaszyk to one-year, $1.232 million deal, $152,00 signing bonus, $500K guaranteed, salary $1.08M ($347,500 fully guaranteed) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2023

Kunaszyk was primarily active on special teams in 2022, his first season with the Browns, as he played almost 80 percent of the snaps on special teams while appearing in 15 games.

The Browns were hit hard during the season with injuries to the linebacker position, which led Kunaszyk to make a pair of starts, in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints.

The game against the Saints was Kunaszyk’s last of the season, however, as he suffered a hand injury and was subsequently placed on injured reserve for the final two games of the season.

All told, Kunaszky finished the campaign with 22 tackles (evenly split between defense and special teams), a pass breakup, and a forced fumble.

With Kunaszky back in the fold, the list of Cleveland’s remaining free agents still looking for a home includes:

RB Kareem Hunt

RB D’Ernest Johnson

TE Pharaoh Brown

TE Jesse James

OT Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Stephen Weatherly

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Deion Jones

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

LB Reggie Ragland

S Ronnie Harrison

In addition, restricted free agent Michael Dunn, a backup offensive lineman, remains available.