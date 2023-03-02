Daily Dawg Chow 3/2: Free Agency coming soon for the Browns, how about Dalvin Tomlinson?

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Free agency profile: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (Thomas Moore) “Primarily utilized as a nose tackle early in his career, Dalvin Tomlinson has proved to be a versatile defensive lineman in recent years, with the Vikings using him as a three-technique.”
- With staff changes, Kevin Stefanski discusses who will call offensive plays in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Likely unsurprising, Browns HC will also call plays
- Free agency profile: S Vonn Bell (Thomas Moore) The Browns need another safety and they could look downstate to find one in free agency.
- Jim Schwartz might have his David Long Jr. type player in this year’s NFL draft (Jared Mueller) The Browns DC noted Long during his introductory news conference
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Top 2023 Free Agency Targets for the Cleveland Browns (TWSN) “Cleveland’s defensive tackles were not good across the board last season and Buckner would be a major boost in that room.”
- NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns (Browns Nation) “Having a full offseason to get back into NFL shape should be beneficial for Watson and the Browns. Something that flies under the radar is how everything that goes into getting a team ready to play.”
- Cleveland Browns Catherine Raiche Talks About her Role With Team, Working With GM Andrew Berry (Sports Illustrated) “What was great about my role at the Eagles was Andrew was really involved in everything helping (Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager) Howie (Rosman). I got to get a glimpse of everything as I grew and developed in my role.”
- Kevin Stefanski: Hall of Fame Game ‘an unbelievable honor’ for Cleveland Browns (Akron Beacon Journal) “I think we’re very fortunate to be able to play in that game,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “It’s an unbelievable honor to be able to do.”
- Is the NFL combine outdated? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier explores the actual functionality of the combine and whether or not it’s still relevant
