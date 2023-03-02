 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kei’Trel Clark is the slot cornerback that Browns fans will love

Louisville corner has good tape and the right attitude in this year’s NFL draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 06 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Louisville v Ole Miss Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A little full disclosure to start this article, as an analyst I’m a huge fan of Louisville Cardinals slot cornerback Kei’Trel Clark. Prior to the NFL combine, Clark’s film was exactly what I thought the Cleveland Browns could use in the slot. After a long time interviewing him, I also believe that his attitude, style of play and underdog mentality is a perfect fit for what the team needs.

Clark spent the last three seasons at Louisville after his freshman year at Liberty. In four years, three of which he played mostly outside cornerback, Clark played in 43 games. He contributed 167 total tackles, 28 pass deflections, 13.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two total touchdowns.

The totality in which he filled the box score backs up what is shown on tape. Clark is a player that does whatever it takes to get the job done. During part of his interview time at the combine, he talked about always being an underdog in every situation. His willingness to get involved in plays was evident as a freshman:

Clark showed coverage skills throughout his career as well including at the Shrine Bowl where he showed up both with his physicality and continued fight in coverage:

Not only is Clark able to stay with receivers down the field but he also shows the ability to match players from the slot, somewhere he could thrive with Cleveland:

At the combine, Clark talked about his play in the slot and figuring it how to “feel it” at the position:

He’s all about fitting the run and going to throw his body around to get the job done:

While the Cardinals DB is willing to get active in the run game, he focuses on all the details to keep himself healthy:

As an undersized player, which Clark noted during the interview, with an ACL tear in 2021, Clark’s draft stock could depend on his testing at the combine. The Draft Network projects Clark with a second-round value while Mel Kiper doesn’t have him ranked among the top 17 cornerbacks in this year’s draft.

Barring an impressive performance on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, Clark is likely a third or fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After spending close to 20 minutes with him, it doesn’t seem like he will be bothered by that. Instead, Clark has had to prove himself for years. As he said, “I didn’t have any stars.”

That didn’t stop him in college and I’d bet on him overcoming almost anything going forward. Like his love for UFC, Clark is a fighter:

This writer would love to see him fighting for the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

(You can find more from my interview with Clark on my Twitter feed.)

