Daily Dawg Chow 3/20: Browns reunion with Odell Beckham not completely ruled out

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns reportedly retain a special teams player (Thomas Moore) Cleveland has agreed to a one-year contract with Jordan Kunaszyk, who saw time on special teams and linebacker in 2022.
- Release the OGBO! Meet Browns new EDGE rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Barry Shuck) Potential starter material, or quality depth?
- Why the Browns don’t “need” another wide receiver (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency is far from over but the Browns don’t need to feel pressure
- AFC North: NFL free agency review after first week (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has been busy, what has the rest of the AFC North been up to?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Insider: Browns ‘won’t hesitate to sign’ Odell Beckham Jr. at the right price (Browns Wire) “One player that has been on the radar is former Brown Odell Beckham Jr. and Mary Kay Cabot reports he is still firmly a possibility.”
- PFF Reveals Their Cleveland Browns Free Agency Grade (Browns Nation) “After finishing 20th in points allowed and having trouble stopping the run in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have made a number of free agent signings on the defensive side of the football.”
- Browns Were an Unlikely Landing Spot for WR Brandin Cooks (Sports Illustrated) “Cooks preferred destination all along was Dallas, which hints at why he restructured his contract so that the Houston Texans could pay $6 million of the salary this year so that the Cowboys are only on the books for $12 million.”
- 3 current Cleveland Browns who benefit most from free agency additions (Dawg Pound Daily) “Right now, the Cleveland Browns are getting a lot of praise for their work in free agency. The good news is, this feels like the right kind of praise where they filled holes and made solid, smart signings.”
- Browns Free Agency grade so far? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his assessment of how the Browns have done thus far
