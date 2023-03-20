 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Dobbs returns to Cleveland

NFL free agency brings back a fan favorite from 2022

By JaredMueller
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The story of the Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL season is told surrounding a number of stories at the quarterback position. Early in the offseason last year, Baker Mayfield was set to be the team’s starter. Since, he was traded to Carolina, released, signed by the Los Angeles Rams and, this offseason, signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacoby Brissett started the majority of the team’s season and signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason. Deshaun Watson was traded for, served an 11-game suspension and played poorly upon his return.

The Browns traded for Kellen Mond but he never saw the field. Josh Dobbs was exciting in preseason action but was cut loose when Watson returned from suspension. Dobbs was signed by the Tennessee Titans and started the final two games of the season for a team trying to hold onto a playoff spot.

While Mayfield and Brissett have moved on, the other three quarterbacks will share the roster once again:

Despite being on the roster for a limited time before starting, Dobbs completed just under 60% of his passes, including 69% in Week 17, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 44 rushing yards on eight carries.

In his return to Cleveland, Dobbs will have a chance to compete to back up Watson. With his quick decision-making and quicker feet, Dobbs fits the system expected to be put in place under HC Kevin Stefanski.

In This Stream

2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more

View all 104 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...