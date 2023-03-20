Josh Dobbs returns to Cleveland

The story of the Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL season is told surrounding a number of stories at the quarterback position. Early in the offseason last year, Baker Mayfield was set to be the team’s starter. Since, he was traded to Carolina, released, signed by the Los Angeles Rams and, this offseason, signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacoby Brissett started the majority of the team’s season and signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason. Deshaun Watson was traded for, served an 11-game suspension and played poorly upon his return.

The Browns traded for Kellen Mond but he never saw the field. Josh Dobbs was exciting in preseason action but was cut loose when Watson returned from suspension. Dobbs was signed by the Tennessee Titans and started the final two games of the season for a team trying to hold onto a playoff spot.

While Mayfield and Brissett have moved on, the other three quarterbacks will share the roster once again:

Pumped for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 20, 2023

Despite being on the roster for a limited time before starting, Dobbs completed just under 60% of his passes, including 69% in Week 17, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 44 rushing yards on eight carries.

In his return to Cleveland, Dobbs will have a chance to compete to back up Watson. With his quick decision-making and quicker feet, Dobbs fits the system expected to be put in place under HC Kevin Stefanski.