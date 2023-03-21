Daily Dawg Chow 3/21: Not too early to look ahead for the Cleveland Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Early offseason Browns 53-man roster projection (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has slowed to a snails pace, 53-man roster projection time
- Josh Dobbs returns to Cleveland (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency brings back a fan favorite from 2022
- Browns add ‘best gunner’ in free agency (Thomas Moore) Cleveland signing cornerback/special teams player Mike Ford Jr. to one-year contract.
- Browns free agent takes visit to Washington (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency continues on with Anthony Walker visiting the Commanders
- 2023 Browns Offseason: Free agency, trades, salary cap and so much more (Dawgs By Nature Staff) Our one stop shop for NFL free agency and the Cleveland Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason (Browns Nation) “In particular, they have addressed the defensive side of the football, which was their biggest weakness throughout the 2022 season.”
- Cleveland Browns Free Agency to this Point (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland has put pen to paper with center Ethan Pocic, cornerback A.J. Green, and linebacker Sione Takitaki. Cleveland ruled the three players as free agents they wanted back from last year’s team”
- The Cleveland Browns may have a legitimate shot to sign Odell Beckham Jr. (Factory Of Sadness) “So all that to say, the Browns have effectively tackled most of the issues on defense. Now it’s onto the offense.”
- Browns’ Dalvin Tomlinson Defends Odell Beckham Jr. (heavy.com) “He’s one of those players who loves the game and he’s gonna compete — if it’s practice, a walk-through or anything … I would love if he came to Cleveland too,” said Tomlinson, who just signed a huge four-year deal with the Browns on March 15.”
- Film Breakdown: Is Dalvin Tomlinson the fix for the Browns defense? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his take on how big an impact the Browns new DT can have immediately
