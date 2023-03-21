Browns continue rebuilding special teams

The Cleveland Browns made a commitment this offseason to fix the special teams unit after another disappointing season in 2022.

First up was hiring Ray “Bubba” Ventrone to take over as special teams coordinator from Mike Priefer. On Monday, the club added the NFL’s self-proclaimed “best gunner” in free agent cornerback Mike Ford Jr.

Today, general manager Andrew Berry continued giving Vetrone more tools for his toolbox as the Browns have signed linebacker Matthew Adams, who spend the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears.

A five-year veteran, Adams has appeared in 68 career games, making 12 starts and comes to Cleveland with 81 career tackles.

More relevant to the Browns, Adams spent has logged 1,307 snaps on special teams and spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where Vetrone was special teams coordinator. During that time, Adams improved his grade on special teams from 61.4 as a rookie to 90.8 in his fourth season, according to Pro Football Focus.

On the defensive side of the ball, Adams joins a position group that includes Adams joins Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk, Tony Fields II, Sam Kamara and Storey Jackson.