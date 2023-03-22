Daily Dawg Chow 3/22: Browns seemingly close to bringing in another wide receiver

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns still pursuing WR Jerry Jeudy, price still very high (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency has not brought Cleveland a receiver but a trade with Denver could
- Browns continue rebuilding special teams (Thomas Moore) Cleveland adds another contributor for new coordinator Bubba Ventrone with the signing of LB Matthew Adams.
- Browns hosting a veteran free agent WR (Thomas Moore) Cleveland is reportedly checking out Marquise Goodwin, who in nine seasons has only caught 51 percent of his targets.
- Early offseason Power Rankings show cautious love to Browns (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency is far from over but NFL Power Rankings are starting
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Listed as Most Improved Team Through Free Agency (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns have went out and added players to their defensive line, a safety, a tight end, and a couple of special teams players. Cleveland resigned Sione Takitaki, Ethan Pocic, A.J. Green to name a few.”
- Browns sign LB Matthew Adams (clevelandbrowns.com) “A seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2018, Adams has played 68 career games with 12 starts and totaled 81 tackles, one forced fumble and eight tackles for a loss and has been a heavy contributor on special teams.”
- Will The Cleveland Browns’ Defensive Overhaul Make A Difference In 2023? (Forbes) “Consequently, the Browns have been among the busiest teams in the league since the end of their disappointing 7-10 season and last place finish in the AFC North.”
- Why the Cleveland Browns should consider wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Marquise Goodwin (Akron Beacon Journal) “The list of available receivers is fairly extensive and includes former Browns Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. But possibilities exist for the Browns to add to a corps currently headlined by Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.”
- Five Browns on the hot seat after Free Agency (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies a potentially vulnerable quintet of existing players on the roster
